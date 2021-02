Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

This year’s “It” girl has landed a new gig.

“12 Years a Slave” breakout star Lupita Nyong’o is joining the cast of “Star Wars: Episode VII,” producers announced on Monday. It was also announced that “Games of Thrones'” Gwendoline Christie has nabbed a role.

No details on their characters were released.

Previously announced cast members include “Star Wars” originals Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher, as well as newbies Oscar Isaac and Andy Serkis. The movie hits theaters on December 18, 2015.