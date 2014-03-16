Madonna dresses up as 'Game of Thrones' character for Purim | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

This is how to celebrate Purim, Madonna-style.

Madge got into the spirit of the Jewish holiday by dressing up as Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons, from HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” Wearing costumes is customary on Purim.

The songstress, who practices Kabbalah, posted a pic on Instagram in which she rocks leather and long blond locks, à la Emilia Clarke’s character on the show, with two dragons sitting on her shoulders.

“Happy Purim!!!!! All Hail All Queens! ##certainty,” Madonna captioned the pic.

Meanwhile, later on, the 55-year-old posted a second shot of herself and someone dressed up as Jesus, with the caption: “Ive got a friend in Jesus! #revolutionoflove.”