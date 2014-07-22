Madonna's daughter Lourdes talks 'humid and gross' NYC weather | amNewYork

Quantcast
Madonna's daughter Lourdes talks 'humid and gross' NYC weather

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes talks ‘humid and gross’ NYC weather

Not even Lourdes Leon, the daughter of music royalty Madonna, is immune to New York’s sweat-inducing summer weather.

“New York currently feels like its inside a fat mans sock. I. E. humid and gross,” the 17-year-old wrote on her Material Girl fashion line blog. “You know when u get that permanent Sweaty upper lip ? type disgusting I know but don’t pretend you don’t know what I’m talking about.”

Leon, who recently graduated from the LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, is slated to attend the University of Michigan, where Madonna attended college, this fall.

