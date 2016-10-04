Malia, Sasha Obama to be bridesmaids, reports say | amNewYork

Quantcast
Malia, Sasha Obama to be bridesmaids, reports say

Talk about a love story made for the movies. Reports emerged Monday that first daughters Malia Obama, 18, and Sasha Obama, 15, will serve as bridesmaids next month for a couple who fell in love at the White House.

According to the Daily Mail, the bride- and groom-to-be are Kristen Jarvis, a former aide to Michelle Obama, and Shaun West, who used to work on President Barack Obama’s secret service detail.

The wedding will reportedly take place next month in Virginia — not quite the White House wedding we’d like to imagine. Save that for the Hollywood version.

