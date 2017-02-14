Mandy Moore says more 'This Is Us' heartbreak is on the way | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Mandy Moore attended the Naeem Khan New York Fashion Week runway show on Tuesday wearing a black, fringey coat-like topper by the designer.

It’s always nice to have a celeb brand ambassador in the house, but the “This is Us” star may’ve been scouting.

“I wore one of his dresses to the Golden Globes and felt totally empowered,” she said.

Yeah, we know — gorgeous, slit down to there, navy, caped.

As for working on the hit NBC show, she said, “I’m blown away by the reaction to it. It’s very hopeful and cathartic in these difficult days.”

And for the plotline — spoiler alert — “there is some heartbreak coming,” she said.

Oh nooooo …

The first season’s finale will air on Tuesday, March 14.