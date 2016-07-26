Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel return to couples therapy on 'Live!' | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Matt Damon and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel continued their years-long fake feud by attending a second couples counseling session on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night.

The “feud,” which began with Kimmel closing out his show with “Apologies to Matt Damon, we ran out of time,” has been going for more than a decade. Damon did not appear as a legitimate guest on the show until 2016, though he has appeared as part of the joke on several occasions. In 2008, Kimmel’s then-girlfriend Sarah Silverman even created a music video about sleeping with Matt Damon, fueling the bit further.

“We have issues, we do not have a particularly good relationship … Apparently you have to go to therapy more than once for it to work,” Kimmel said to start the segment.

Kimmel even constructed a pillow wall for protection and safety between himself and Damon.

Damon said that the counseling was court ordered, since he lived in Kimmel’s place of work (due to being invited for every show but never being allowed to appear).

Damon and Kimmel mock-worked through their issues by an by airing of grievances.

“I feel ‘bat-trayed’ by Batman,” Kimmel said after learning that Damon had “bribed” his longtime friend Ben Affleck to sneak him onto the show several months earlier.

“But that’s what it is, it’s always the next night’s show, ‘you’re gonna be on tomorrow, oh my apologies, we ran out of time.’ I’ve never met somebody so horrible with time management,” Damon countered, saying he had been waiting every day except weekends for the past 14 years to appear on the show.

The men used art therapy to discuss their feelings as well, which the therapist noted was usually reserved for children.