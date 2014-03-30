Megan Hilty and husband expecting first child | amNewYork

Quantcast
Megan Hilty and husband expecting first child

Celebrities

Megan Hilty and husband expecting first child

Megan Hilty will soon be singing lullabies.

The former “Smash” star and hubby Brian Gallagher are expecting their first child in September, with Hilty sharing the big news on her 33rd birthday on Saturday.

“2 years ago today I met the man of my dreams and now we’re proud to announce we’re starting a family! #happybirthdaytome! @BrianGGallagher,” Hilty wrote on Twitter.

Added Gallagher: “Yup! Working on a new project w/ @meganhilty! It’s been in development for months now, & is due in September! Working title: #GallagherBaby!”

The pair got married in November.

 

 

