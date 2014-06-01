Melissa Etheridge, Linda Wallem tie the knot this weekend | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Melissa Etheridge is singing a happy tune, tying the knot this weekend with partner Linda Wallem.

Etheridge, 53, shared the happy news via Twitter, posting a photo from the ceremony and writing: “True love…so blessed. ‘By the power invested in me by the state of California…’ Thanks.”

The singer wore a gray suit while Wallem, the co-creator of Showtime’s “Nurse Jackie,” donned a sleeveless white dress.

According to Us Weekly, the pair wed at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, in front of friends including Rosie O’Donnell, Chelsea Handler and Whitney Cummings. They started dating in 2010.

Etheridge has four children from two previous relationships.