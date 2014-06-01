Quantcast
Melissa Etheridge, Linda Wallem tie the knot this weekend | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Melissa Etheridge, Linda Wallem tie the knot this weekend

By
0
comments
Posted on

Melissa Etheridge is singing a happy tune, tying the knot this weekend with partner Linda Wallem.

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

Etheridge, 53, shared the happy news via Twitter, posting a photo from the ceremony and writing: “True love…so blessed. ‘By the power invested in me by the state of California…’ Thanks.”

The singer wore a gray suit while Wallem, the co-creator of Showtime’s “Nurse Jackie,” donned a sleeveless white dress.

According to Us Weekly, the pair wed at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, in front of friends including Rosie O’Donnell, Chelsea Handler and Whitney Cummings. They started dating in 2010.

Etheridge has four children from two previous relationships.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC