EntertainmentCelebrities Met Gala brings stylish celebrities to NYC By amNY.com staff Updated May 7, 2018 3:22 PM Didn't get a ticket to the biggest fashion party of the year? The annual Met Gala took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 7, 2018, and, naturally, plenty of A-listers hit the red carpet donning their black-tie best. Amal Clooney, Rihanna, Donatella Versace and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour served as the event's co-chairs. See photos of celebrities on the red carpet.