Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones step out together in NYC | amNewYork

What separation?

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones made their first public appearance together on Tuesday night since announcing their separation in August.

The couple of 13 years, who have two children together, posed together on the red carpet on opening night of the play “The Library” at the Public Theater. Directing the show is Hollywood bigwig Steven Soderbergh, who worked with both Douglas and Zeta-Jones on 2000’s “Traffic.”

Since splitting, Douglas, 69, and Zeta-Jones, 44, have been spotted together and rumored to be working things out

In early March, the twosome looked “really happy” during a dinner at NYY Steak with a business associate, a witness told us at the time. They were holding hands and Douglas looked “very smiley,” the spy added.