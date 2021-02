Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Newly single Michael Strahan celebrated his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in a very big way, partying with celeb friends from his “Live!” co-host Kelly Ripa to Jon Bon Jovi.

The Giants stud was feted at a soiree in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday night, thrown by Johnnie Walker Blue Label. The guest list also included Usher and Emmitt Smith.

Bon Jovi performed an hourlong solo set, and LL Cool J closed out the night with a performance that we’re told had Strahan, 42, dancing on stage.