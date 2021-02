Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

How sweet!

Michelle Williams recently took adorable daughter Matilda for sundaes at Serendipity 3 after a shopping trip at the American Girl store, where Matilda got two dolls.

According to a spy, the mother-daughter duo both wore “fluffy hats” and ordered a combo of vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream in their sundaes.