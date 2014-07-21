Michelle Williams extends run in Broadway's 'Cabaret' | amNewYork

Quantcast
Celebrities

Michelle Williams extends run in Broadway’s ‘Cabaret’

Life certainly is a “Cabaret” for Michelle Williams, who has extended her run in the Broadway musical through Nov. 9, producers announced on Monday.

In the show, making its home at Studio 54, the Oscar nominee plays Sally Bowles opposite Tony winner Alan Cumming as the Emcee. “Cabaret” is playing a limited run through Jan. 4, 2015.

Monday’s news comes less than a month after some less positive “Cabaret” headlines: In late June, troubled actor Shia LaBeouf got arrested during a performance of the show after allegedly yelling obscenities and causing disruptions. He is due back in court on Thursday.

