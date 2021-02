Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Mike Tyson’s hoverboard is so done with him.

The former professional boxer took a ride on a hoverboard and totally wiped out.

Tyson posted #MikeTysonBreaksBack on Tuesday, along with a hilarious video of him trying to ride a Cyboard — which retails at $800 — and failing.

To our knowledge, Tyson’s back isn’t actually hurt, but be careful not to hurt yourself laughing because this video is pretty impossible to not re-watch.