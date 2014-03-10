Miley Cyrus hits stage in just a bra and underwear | amNewYork

Quantcast
Miley Cyrus hits stage in just a bra and underwear

As if her costumes weren’t revealing enough, Miley Cyrus hit the stage in her skivvies on Sunday night.

The attention-grabbing 21-year-old missed a costume change before performing her tune “23” in Milwaukee, so she headed out on stage in just a striped pair of underwear and a bra.

“Not a new outfit for 23,” she tweeted. “I didn’t make my quick change and I couldn’t not come out for the song so I just had to run out in my undies :(. “

She added: “Never happened to me before. … “Show must go on :(. “

