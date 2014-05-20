Miranda Kerr: Orlando Bloom and Laura Paine 'just friends' | amNewYork

Quantcast
Celebrities

Miranda Kerr: Orlando Bloom and Laura Paine ‘just friends’

It seems as though Orlando Bloom has not model-hopped to a new gal pal.

So says his ex Miranda Kerr, still close friends with Bloom, of his reported new romance with British model Laura Paine.

“They’re just friends,” Victoria’s Secret beauty Kerr told the MailOnline. “They’ve been friends for years.”

For “just friends,” Bloom and Paine looked pretty close in photos that surfaced of them walking arm-in-arm in London.

But Kerr, 31, says she and her actor ex “spoke about” the photos, adding: “We speak every day. … It’s fine.”

Bloom, 37, and Kerr split in October after three years of marriage. They have one son, 3-year-old Flynn.

