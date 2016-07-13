Misty Copeland joins Disney’s live-action ‘Nutcracker’ movie | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

With casting news like this, it feels like Christmas has come early.

Misty Copeland revealed Wednesday that she’s signed on to Disney’s live-action film “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.”

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this amazing project with Disney and the wonderful Lasse Hallstrom. #TheNutcracker #MoreToCome,” the principle dancer for the American Ballet Theatre, 33, posted to Instagram.

Like the beloved Christmas ballet, the film is based on “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” by E.T.A. Hoffman. Hallström (“Dear John,” “Chocolat”) is set to direct the film.