Quantcast
Misty Copeland joins Disney’s live-action ‘Nutcracker’ movie | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Misty Copeland joins Disney’s live-action ‘Nutcracker’ movie

By
0
comments
Posted on

With casting news like this, it feels like Christmas has come early.

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

Misty Copeland revealed Wednesday that she’s signed on to Disney’s live-action film “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.”

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this amazing project with Disney and the wonderful Lasse Hallstrom. #TheNutcracker #MoreToCome,” the principle dancer for the American Ballet Theatre, 33, posted to Instagram.

Like the beloved Christmas ballet, the film is based on “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” by E.T.A. Hoffman. Hallström (“Dear John,” “Chocolat”) is set to direct the film.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC