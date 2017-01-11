Natalie Portman: Ashton Kutcher was paid more for ‘No Strings Attached’ | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Natalie Portman has revealed her own experience with Hollywood’s notorious pay disparity between the sexes in an interview with Marie Claire UK magazine.

The 35-year-old Oscar winner said for the 2011 film “No Strings Attached,” her co-star Ashton Kutcher, 38, was paid three times as much as her. “I knew and I went along with it because there’s this thing with ‘quotes’ in Hollywood,” she said, explaining that his ‘quote’ was three time that of hers. “I wasn’t as pissed as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.”

Portman is the latest in a growing number of actresses to call out unfair pay standards in Hollywood. “Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar. In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar,” she noted.