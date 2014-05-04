Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent get married in New York | amNewYork

Quantcast
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent get married in New York

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent get married in New York

Congrats are in order for Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent.

The interior designers tied the knot at the New York Library on Saturday night. According to People magazine, theirs was the first same-sex wedding held at the historic venue.

The 200-strong guest list included Oprah Winfrey — who introduced home design guru Berkus to the world on her talk show in 2002 — Rachael Ray and Rebecca Minkoff. OWN President Sheri Salata officiated the ceremony, according to People.

“Just left @NateBerkus wedding to his partner Jeremiah.I felt the shift. #anewdayhascome,” Winfrey tweeted after the nuptials.

The “American Dream Builders” host and Brent, who is celeb stylist Rachel Zoe’s former assistant, got engaged last April.

