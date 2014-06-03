Neil Patrick Harris celebrates partner David Burtka's birthday | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

With a Tony nomination for “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” and the new movie “A Million Ways to Die in the West,” Neil Patrick Harris has had a lot to celebrate lately, but on Monday night the festivities were centered on Harris’ partner, David Burtka.

The pair and a group of 10 friends celebrated Burtka’s 39th birthday at Upstairs at Beauty & Essex over glasses of rosé and sauvignon blanc and a variety of dishes like grilled cheese-and-tomato soup dumplings.

According to a spy, the dads of 3-year-old twins “enjoyed their night off from their fatherly duties but were constantly keeping an eye on the clock to relieve their babysitter at midnight.”