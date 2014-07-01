New mom Kelly Clarkson indulges post-baby | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It’s new mama indulgence time for Kelly Clarkson, who has finally relaxed with her first glass of wine in 10 months.

“I still can’t believe I made a human. #topthat #firstglassofwineintenmonths #pump&dump :),” the singer tweeted on Tuesday.

Clarkson, 32, and hubby Brandon Blackstock welcomed their first child, a daughter named River Rose, last month.

“Is it weird that I wait every day to hear my little baby laugh,” Clarkson also tweeted. “I just really want to hear her giggle and all I get are quirky smiles :).”