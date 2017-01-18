NFL: Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance not being censored | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NFL has dismissed reports it will ban Lady Gaga from talking politics during next month’s Super Bowl Half Time Show as “nonsense.”

Among various rumors as to what the singer’s anticipated performance will entail, Entertainment Weekly reported this week that Gaga, 30, had been told by the NFL that “she cannot say anything or bring anything up about the election, or mention Donald Trump,” citing an anonymous source “close to the halftime show.”

NFL spokeswoman Natalie Ravitz said in a statement: “This is unsourced nonsense from people trying to stir up controversy where there is none.”

Speculation over whether the star might get political during her moment on Feb. 5 is hardly surprising, given her activism in the lead up to the federal election and its aftermath. As well as public support for Hillary Clinton, the “Poker Face” singer protested outside Trump Tower in the days that followed the President-elect’s victory.

Yesterday Gaga tweeted a sneak-peek video of the show’s preparations. In it, she says her intention will be “bringing people together that wouldn’t normally come together.