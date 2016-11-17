Nick Cannon, ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell expecting baby | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Singer-actor and “America’s Got Talent” host Nick Cannon confirmed Thursday that he and ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell are expecting.

“I got a baby on the way,” Cannon, 36, said on the WWPR/Power 105.1 FM morning show “The Breakfast Club.”

When co-host Charlamagne Tha God asked if the mother was Bell, a former Miss Arizona USA and Miss Guam, Cannon responded, “Absolutely,” adding jokingly, “God said be fruitful and multiply. I’m doing the Lord’s work out here!”

Cannon already is the father of 5-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with his ex-wife, pop star Mariah Carey.