Quantcast
Nick Cannon, ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell expecting baby | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Nick Cannon, ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell expecting baby

By
0
comments
Posted on

Singer-actor and “America’s Got Talent” host Nick Cannon confirmed Thursday that he and ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell are expecting.

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

“I got a baby on the way,” Cannon, 36, said on the WWPR/Power 105.1 FM morning show “The Breakfast Club.”

When co-host Charlamagne Tha God asked if the mother was Bell, a former Miss Arizona USA and Miss Guam, Cannon responded, “Absolutely,” adding jokingly, “God said be fruitful and multiply. I’m doing the Lord’s work out here!”

Cannon already is the father of 5-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with his ex-wife, pop star Mariah Carey.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC