Parents’ night out!

Nick Lachey and wife Vanessa Minnillo left 18-month-old son Camden at home for a quadruple date with friends at Stanton Social recently.

The pair was “very affectionate” all night, a witness told us.

“Nick had his arm around Vanessa’s chair most of the night, and looked like they were having a great time in each other’s company,” the spy added.

The group ordered dishes including red snapper tacos, celery root ravioli, chicken and waffles and warm doughnuts for dessert.