Nicki Minaj helps fans on Twitter pay for student loans, debt | amNewYork

Being a Nicki Minaj fan pays.

Dozens of lucky Twitter followers of the “Super Bass” rapper got a sweet surprise Saturday night, when the singer began offering financial assistance to any student boasting a 4.0 GPA.

“Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?” Minaj tweeted late Saturday night.

As expected, thousands of members of The Kingdom — that’s what Minaj’s fans are called, according to the Queen herself — began tweeting at the star, asking for help paying off student loans, debt and tuition. A whopping 29 lucky fans caught Minaj’s attention, whose requests were retweeted by the rapper, telling them she’ll pay if they can send over proof of their marks.

But Minaj’s love for her fans didn’t stop at tuition bills. That evening, Minaj also opened up a Twitter contest asking fans to lip sync her latest track, “Regret In Your Tears,” on the app musical.ly for a chance to fly out and join the performer at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas later this month. Minaj hinted that the winner may also get a chance to hang out with her in the studio and listen to upcoming, unreleased songs.

Didn’t get noticed by Nicki this time? The rapper ended her Twitter acts of kindness with a hopeful message, hinting that she’ll pay it forward once again in a month or two.