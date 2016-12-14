Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban don’t exchange Christmas gifts, the actress reveals on ‘Ellen’ | amNewYork

Quantcast
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban don't exchange Christmas gifts, the actress reveals on 'Ellen'

Celebrities

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban don’t exchange Christmas gifts, the actress reveals on ‘Ellen’

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are thrifty, to say the least, when it comes to Christmas presents for each other.

amRUSH

The Aussie actress — and newly-minted SAG nominee for her role in new film “Lion” — revealed to Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday that she and her husband don’t spend a cent on each other.

“We don’t get each other gifts at Christmas,” the star, 49, said on Ellen’s talk show. “I’ll kiss him!” she joked.

The mom of four admitted that her youngest daughters, Sunday, 8, and Faith, 5, don’t quite share the same sentiment: They want American Girl dolls and candy.

