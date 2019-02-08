Is NYFW worth braving the cold? These celebrities say so.

New York Fashion Week brings high-profile stars to the city for more than a week in September and February. You'll spot them in the front row at top designers' shows, and a few even strutting their stuff on the runways.

See photos of celebs enjoying fashion's big week and debuting styles of their own. NYFW 2019 runs through Feb. 13.

Laverne Cox Laverne Cox walks the runway for the 11 Honore fashion show finale on Feb. 6.

Molly Shannon Actress Molly Shannon attends the Badgley Mischka front row on Feb. 7.

Selenis Leyva Selenis Leyva attends the 11 Honore front row during New York Fashion Week.

Courtney Love Courtney Love attends the Tom Ford FW 2019 Arrivals during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 6.

Poppy Delevingne Poppy Delevingne attends the Tom Ford FW 2019 Arrivals during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 6.

Alysia Reiner Alysia Reiner attends the Nicole Miller front row on Feb. 7.

Kelly Killoren Bensimon Former model and cast member of the "Real Housewives of New York City" Kelly Killoren Bensimon attends the Badgley Mischka front row on Feb. 7.