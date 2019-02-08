EntertainmentCelebrities New York Fashion Week brings the celebrities to NYC By amNewYork Updated February 8, 2019 12:10 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Is NYFW worth braving the cold? These celebrities say so. New York Fashion Week brings high-profile stars to the city for more than a week in September and February. You'll spot them in the front row at top designers' shows, and a few even strutting their stuff on the runways. See photos of celebs enjoying fashion's big week and debuting styles of their own. NYFW 2019 runs through Feb. 13. Laverne Cox Photo Credit: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows/Mike Coppola Laverne Cox walks the runway for the 11 Honore fashion show finale on Feb. 6. Molly Shannon Photo Credit: Getty Images for Badgley Mischka/Nicholas Hunt Actress Molly Shannon attends the Badgley Mischka front row on Feb. 7. Selenis Leyva Photo Credit: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows/Noam Galai Selenis Leyva attends the 11 Honore front row during New York Fashion Week. Courtney Love Photo Credit: Getty Images/Nicholas Hunt Courtney Love attends the Tom Ford FW 2019 Arrivals during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 6. Poppy Delevingne Photo Credit: Getty Images/Nicholas Hunt Poppy Delevingne attends the Tom Ford FW 2019 Arrivals during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 6. Alysia Reiner Photo Credit: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows/Jamie McCarthy Alysia Reiner attends the Nicole Miller front row on Feb. 7. Kelly Killoren Bensimon Photo Credit: Getty Images for Badgley Mischka/Nicholas Hunt Former model and cast member of the "Real Housewives of New York City" Kelly Killoren Bensimon attends the Badgley Mischka front row on Feb. 7. Ansel Elgort Photo Credit: Getty Images/Nicholas Hunt Ansel Elgort attends the Tom Ford FW 2019 - Arrivals - New York Fashion Week on Feb. 6. By amNewYork Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.