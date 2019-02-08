LATEST PAPER
New York Fashion Week brings the celebrities to NYC

Is NYFW worth braving the cold? These celebrities say so. 

New York Fashion Week brings high-profile stars to the city for more than a week in September and February. You'll spot them in the front row at top designers' shows, and a few even strutting their stuff on the runways.

See photos of celebs enjoying fashion's big week and debuting styles of their own. NYFW 2019 runs through Feb. 13. 

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox walks the runway for the 11
Photo Credit: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows/Mike Coppola

Laverne Cox walks the runway for the 11 Honore fashion show finale on Feb. 6.

Molly Shannon

Actress Molly Shannon attends the Badgley Mischka front
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Badgley Mischka/Nicholas Hunt

Actress Molly Shannon attends the Badgley Mischka front row on Feb. 7.

Selenis Leyva

Selenis Leyva attends the 11 Honore front row
Photo Credit: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows/Noam Galai

Selenis Leyva attends the 11 Honore front row during New York Fashion Week.

Courtney Love

Courtney Love attends the Tom Ford FW 2019
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Nicholas Hunt

Courtney Love attends the Tom Ford FW 2019 Arrivals during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 6.

Poppy Delevingne

Poppy Delevingne attends the Tom Ford FW 2019
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Nicholas Hunt

Poppy Delevingne attends the Tom Ford FW 2019 Arrivals during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 6.

Alysia Reiner

Alysia Reiner attends the Nicole Miller front row
Photo Credit: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows/Jamie McCarthy

Alysia Reiner attends the Nicole Miller front row on Feb. 7.

Kelly Killoren Bensimon

Former model and cast member of the "Real
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Badgley Mischka/Nicholas Hunt

Former model and cast member of the "Real Housewives of New York City" Kelly Killoren Bensimon attends the Badgley Mischka front row on Feb. 7.

Ansel Elgort

Ansel Elgort attends the Tom Ford FW 2019
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Nicholas Hunt

Ansel Elgort attends the Tom Ford FW 2019 - Arrivals - New York Fashion Week on Feb. 6.

