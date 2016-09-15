Olivia Wilde, pregnant with second child, calls out subway riders on Twitter | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Olivia Wilde called out subway riders on Wednesday when no one offered the pregnant actress a seat.

“NBD, able-bodied riders who won’t give your seat to a GIANT preggo. I’ll just stand riiiiight next to your head and pray I go into labor,” Wilde tweeted.

The actress is pregnant with her second child with former “Saturday Night Live” star Jason Sudeikis. The couple lives in Brooklyn, but it’s not clear which train Wilde was riding.

The MTA’s Courtesy Counts campaign, which has ads in many subway cars, reminds customers to offer their seat to “an elderly, disabled or pregnant person.”

But clearly, not everyone follows those guidelines.