Olivia Wilde shares funny side of baby boy joy | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Olivia Wilde has learned a thing or two about the opposite sex from her new little addition, son Otis Alexander.

A day after announcing the birth of her first child with fiance Jason Sudeikis, Wilde took to Twitter to share a funny adventure from new motherhood.

“Having an infant son alerts me to the fact that every man, at one point, has peed on his own face. #awesome,” the 30-year-old actress tweeted on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Wilde and her funnyman beau, 38, shared their baby news, with Wilde tweeting: “Ladies and gentlemen, Otis Alexander Sudeikis has LEFT the building! (I’m the building).”