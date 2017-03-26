‘Orange Is the New Black’ star Samira Wiley, writer Lauren Morelli wed | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A romance born on the set of “Orange Is the New Black” played out its happily ever after over the weekend, with Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli tying the knot.

The ceremony took place in Palm Springs on Saturday, according to Martha Stewart Weddings, which revealed exclusive details from the ceremony, as well as the newlyweds’ official wedding photograph.

Both Wiley, who plays Poussey Washington in the Netflix series, and Morelli, a writer for the show, wore custom Christian Siriano. Wiley’s parents officiated the ceremony, which MSW said was confetti-themed because of the pair’s “shared love for Funfetti cake.”

The pair walked to Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It” for their recessional, and entered their reception to Justin Bieber’s “Baby,” according to the magazine.

Wiley and Morelli met on the set of “Orange Is the New Black” in 2012 and began dating in 2014, shortly after Morelli filed for divorce from her TV producer husband, Steve Basilone. The writer went on to pen an essay for mic.com about her realization that she was gay while writing for the Netflix series.