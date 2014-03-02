Post-rehab Amanda Bynes returns to Twitter | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Amanda Bynes is back on Twitter — and this time that’s a good thing.

The starlet, who once used Twitter to fire insults at other celebs, broke her post-rehab silence over the weekend with a message on social media thanking her supportive fans.

“Hi everyone! I’m busy studying at @FIDM but I want to say I love you to my fans! Xoxo Amanda,” tweeted Bynes, who is studying at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in California.

Bynes also deleted several of her controversial — and confrontational — past tweets that targeted everyone from Miley Cyrus to President Obama.

In December, the 27-year-old left a psychiatric facility following a very public meltdown.

Last week, she accepted a plea deal in a 2012 DUI case.