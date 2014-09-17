Prada, Armani, Michael Kors on top red carpet designers list | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Hollywood’s hottest ladies turn to the fashion industry’s hottest designers when it comes to red-carpet dressing, likely one of the fashion industry bigwigs on The Hollywood Reporter’s new Top 25 Red-Carpet Designers list.

Classic favorites like Oscar de la Renta, Chanel’s Karl Lagerfeld and Giorgio Armani made the list, as did edgy, newer names to the scene, including Prabal Gurung, who was photographed with his muse, Sarah Jessica Parker, for the issue.

“My favorite moment of all time … is 1990, when I first launched into Oscar dressing,” Armani told THR. “It was called the ‘Armani Awards’ instead of the Academy Awards, as I dressed Jodie Foster, Julia Roberts, Denzel Washington, Lauren Hutton and a young Tom Cruise. The modern red carpet, at that moment, was an idea in bloom.”

Other designers on the list included Jenny Packham (a favorite of Kate Middleton’s), Alber Elbaz of Lanvin, Michael Kors, Donatella Versace and Miuccia Prada, who dressed then-emerging style star Lupita Nyong’o in pale-blue Prada pleats at the 2013 Oscars.