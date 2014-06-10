Pregnant Mila Kunis glowing at 'Third Person' premiere | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Lookin’ good, mama!

Expectant mom Mila Kunis bumped her pregnancy style up a notch at the premiere of her new movie “Third Person” in Hollywood on Monday night, wearing a loose black cocktail dress that flowed flawlessly over her growing baby bump.

Arriving sans fiance Ashton Kutcher, a glowing Kunis was all smiles on the red carpet, posing alongside director Paul Haggis and co-stars Maria Bello and Moran Atias.

The 30-year-old’s glammed-up premiere look, which she accented with a green-and-gold necklace and smoky eye makeup, was a massive departure from her usual maternity wardrobe of sweatpants, baggy T-shirts, flannels and boho-inspired tops.