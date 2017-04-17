Prince death investigation reveals bags of pills found around Paisley Park | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New details regarding Prince’s overdose death have been revealed nearly one year after the singer was found in an elevator at Paisley Park in Minneapolis.

Court documents released Monday said bags and envelopes of pills were found scattered in several areas his home.

“Many of those areas where the pills were located would be places Prince would frequent, such as his bedroom and wardrobe/laundry room,” one document said.

The legendary singer’s April 2016 death was deemed an accidental fentanyl overdose after autopsy results were revealed last June. Investigators have since been trying to determine where Prince, who reportedly struggled with an addiction to prescription opioids, got the fentanyl prescription from.

According to a now-unsealed affidavit, one of Prince’s doctors prescribed him oxycodone under a friend’s name due to privacy concerns. Michael Todd Schulenberg admitted to authorities to prescribing the musician oxycodone on April 20, the same day his plane had to make an emergency medical landing, one week before he died. It’s not clear if Schulenberg is connected to the fentanyl prescription, however.

Investigators found several pills labeled Watson 853, according to search warrants. Watson 853 is the identifier for generic hydrocodone-acetaminophen.

TMZ reports that the late musician may have used an alias — Peter Bravestrong — to fill his prescriptions. His bodyguard reportedly made the trip to the pharmacy the day before his death to fill prescriptions.

Prince died on April 21, 2016, at age 57.

With Reuters