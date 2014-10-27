Prince to perform eight-minute set on 'Saturday Night Live' | amNewYork

Quantcast
The Prince of pop will give a performance fit for a king.

Prince returns to the stage this weekend with a no-break, eight-minute long set for “Saturday Night Live.”

Prince’s latest albums, “Art Official Age” and “Plectrumelectrum” topped charts following their September release.

Still, it’s unclear if his “SNL”-history-making concert will be comprised exclusively of new songs, or whether it will feature some of his older fan

favorites.

What is clear, though, is that “SNL” has always divided its musical sets into two parts: one performance around midnight, and another before the show’s final sketch.

Prince’s musical number, however, will not be interrupted by comedy sketches or commercial breaks

Also Saturday, after an 18-year hiatus, ex-cast member Chris Rock will return as host.

