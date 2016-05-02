Princess Charlotte gets a toy dog, puzzle from Obamas | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Some legit $$$$ was dropped in the name of showering Princess Charlotte, who turned one on Monday, with the most extravagant gifts.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto must have been cursing The Natural Sapphire Company, when it upstaged his silver rattle with a white gold version, encrusted with sapphires, rubies and diamonds and reportedly worth more than $40,000.

Michelle and Barack Obama gave the princess more practical gifts — a soft-toy version of first dog Bo (um, where can we get one?) and a jigsaw puzzle.

Other heads of state to offer gifts included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: A book, a snowsuit and a $100,000 donation to Immunize Canada.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are incredibly grateful for all the letters, gifts and good wishes they have been fortunate to receive in the year since Princess Charlotte was born,” said a spokesman for Kensington Palace.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, Pippa Middleton, has room to improve if she wants to be considered the “cool” aunty in the future — she reportedly gave her little niece a pack of biodegradable diapers.