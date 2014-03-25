Rachel Zoe celebrates second book in style | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Rachel Zoe celebrated her new book in an oh-so stylish way.

The celeb stylist turned fashion designer was feted with a private dinner Monday night at the Tiffany & Co. flagship store on Fifth Avenue to honor her second book, “Living in Style: Inspiration and Advice for Everyday Glamour.”

Wearing a Valentino gown and more than $250,000 worth of Tiffany jewels, Zoe celebrated alongside a bevy of celebs and fashion world biggies, including Marchesa designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig; Brian Atwood, Joanna Coles, AnnaSophia Robb and Olivia Palermo.