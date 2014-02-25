Rihanna and Drake rekindling romance in Paris? | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Oh, la la!

It looks like on-again, off-again couple Rihanna and Drake are now back on, spending time together in the oh-so romantic city of Paris.

According to reports, the 26-year-old songstress and the 27-year-old rapper were spotted out and about in the City of Lights this week and past weekend while Drake was in town to perform.

On Sunday night, the duo had dinner at the swanky L’Avenue restaurant, but, in an attempt to “slip out undetected,” Rihanna left the eatery almost a half-hour before Drake did, witnesses, told PerezHilton.com.

RiRi also tried to play it low-key on Monday night at Drake’s concert, quietly arriving through the back entrance, TMZ.com reported Tuesday.

After the show, the Barbados-born beauty and Drake headed to a nightclub and then both “crashed” at the Hyatt, where the rapper was staying, according to TMZ.