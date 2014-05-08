Rihanna shows off softer side at Dior fashion show | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

After a sartorially sultry start to the week, Rihanna showed off her softer side on Wednesday night, donning a demure pink pastel dress to the Dior cruise 2015 collection show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The pink ensemble was a sweet departure from her ultra-sexy Met Gala get-ups on Monday night: an open-back, belly-baring Stella McCartney ensemble that she donned to the ball and a copper-hued dress that went so low in the back it exposed the top of her behind that she rocked at an after-party.

She also caused a fashion (or lack therof) frenzy recently by sharing topless photos of herself on Instgram, which the website took down.

But at Dior, RiRi kept it soft and simple alongside other celeb guests Marion Cotillard, Allison Williams and Leelee Sobieski, who showed off her baby bump in royal blue.