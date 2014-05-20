Quantcast
Rob Kardashian speaks out against haters on his weight gain | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Rob Kardashian speaks out against haters on his weight gain

By
0
comments
Posted on

Rob Kardashian is speaking out against those criticizing his weight gain.

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

“So i found out i was trending [online] for being fat… thank you all it really made my day :),” the reality star tweeted on Tuesday.

The online hate came after Kardashian, 27, was photographed on Monday at LAX Airport en route to sister Kim Kardashian’s upcoming Paris wedding, the first time he was seen in several weeks. The photos prompted some speculation that he’d been out of the public eye seeking help — a claim he disputed.

“And to the blogs saying i went to fat camp or rehab LOL then why am i still fat u fools?? y’all must have run out of real news,” he wrote.

He added: “I’m aware that I’m fat that def aint a surprise to me lol and my only therapy will be in the gym anyways had to say somethingggggggggg.”

Kardashian has publicly shared his struggle with his weight on E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC