Rob Kardashian tweets Kylie Jenner’s phone number in Twitter rant | amNewYork

Yikes — Rob Kardashian is pretty, pretty mad at his family (again) and on Monday night took aim at Kylie Jenner on Twitter.

The 29-year-old reality star tweeted his little sister’s phone number — not once, but twice. “I ain’t hacked either this is rob dog lol,” he posted with 16 “crying with laughter” emojis.

In a subsequent tweet he revealed the cause of the snap, involving Blac Chyna, who is pregnant with his child.

“Didn’t invite the Mother of my child to a baby shower you all were trying to throw for me!!? You all must have lost your damn minds,” he posted, suggesting his family may have failed to invite Chyna, 28, to a shower for the baby she’s carrying — though there has been no confirmation from other family members.

Despite recent appearances to suggest otherwise, it seems there’s still hostility between the Kardashian family and Chyna, who is reportedly due to give birth in October.