Robert Pattinson opens up about Kristen Stewart cheating scandal | amNewYork

Robert Pattinson opens up about Kristen Stewart cheating scandal

Robert Pattinson opens up about Kristen Stewart cheating scandal

The gossip world was rocked when Kristen Stewart cheated on Robert Pattinson, but the “Twilight” hunk seems to have taken the 2012 scandal in stride.

“[Expletive] happens, you know?” he laughed, speaking to Esquire U.K. “It’s just young people. … It’s normal! And honestly, who gives a [expletive]?”

“The hardest part was talking about it afterwards,” said Pattinson, 28. “Because when you talk about other people, it affects them in ways you can’t predict.”

At the time, Stewart admitted to having an affair with her married “Snow White and the Hunstman” director Rupert Sanders while she and Pattinson, her “Twilight” co-star, were in a relationship.

