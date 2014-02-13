Ross Matthews' love takes flight this Valentine's Day | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Ross Mathews’ heart will be soaring high this Valentine’s Day.

The host of E!’s “Hello Ross!” plans to clink glasses and eat toasted nuts with stylist beau Salvador Camarena as they fly from New York to Los Angeles.

Mathews describes himself as a practical romantic: In his version of the “Pretty Woman” fairy-tale ending, he’d choose convenience over Richard Gere’s Romeo-esque climb up to Julia Roberts’ window.

“I’m too tired to run up the fire escape,” he told us. “I’ll take the elevator.”

This Feb. 14, Mathews is also thinking about a more serious element of relationships, having teamed up with OraQuick, the first in-home oral HIV test.

“People are scared, people are lazy, there is a stigma attached ,” he said. “With OraQuick, it’s at home, it’s 20 minutes. You swab your mouth, you have your results.”