Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding cake details revealed | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As preparation for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s big day continues, details have been revealed about the couple’s royal wedding cake. And, like the couple, this will be a cake that breaks from tradition.

There’ll be no fruitcake, as is customary at royal nuptials: guests will instead enjoy a buttercream-frosted lemon elderflower cake, to be decorated with spring flowers.

Kensington Palace on Tuesday announced via Twitter that California-raised, London-based pastry chef Claire Ptak is behind the creation. Ptak runs London bakery Violet, specializing in seasonal, organic ingredients.

Markle is already familiar with Ptak’s work: the “Suits” star interviewed Ptak on her defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, which was closed down last year as part of Markle’s metamorphosis into a non-blogging British royal.

The 36-year-old was recently baptized in the Church of England as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who is the head of the church.

The royal wedding will take place at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel on May 19.