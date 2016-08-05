Salma Hayek tells Donald Trump to read 'U.S. History for Dummies' | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Salma Hayek made an appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Wednesday night, and things got pretty political.

When host James Corden revealed a picture of Hayek posing with a Donald Trump piñata, the actress did not hold back on her views of the GOP presidential nominee.

“We have a first-grade bully running for president of the United States,” she said to the audience.

Hayek, a Mexico native, said that Trump insults immigrants, and she remarked that nearly every American comes from immigrant roots. “Everybody in this country is an immigrant unless your ancestors were Native American or Mexicans from the state of California, Nevada, Utah, Texas, New Mexico,” she said.

But that wasn’t all. Hayek had one more trick — well, book — up her sleeve.

“So, Mr. Trump, I recommend to you to read this book,” Hayek said, holding up a copy of “U.S. History for Dummies.” “I will gladly lend you my copy.”