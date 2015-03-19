Sam Smith loses 14 pounds in two weeks | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

How about “Stay (Fit) With Me” for the title of his new single?

Sam Smith, 22, is sporting a new look these days ? thinner, to be exact.

Smith has lost 14 pounds in two weeks, and he’s documented his progress on his Instagram.

“Three weeks ago I met a woman who has completely changed my life,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “Amelia Freer has helped me lose 14 pounds in two weeks and has completely transformed my relationship with food.”

Freer, a nutritional therapist, is a fan of the paleo diet, and it seems that she has been instructing Smith to prepare healthier meals. He’s recently posted many photos of his meals on his Instagram.

And not only that, but he’s also posted photos of him working out in the gym.

We’re glad Smith is taking on some healthy habits.