‘Genuine’ Sarah Jessica Parker flutters around new Seaport District shoe store | amNewYork

Sarah Jessica Parker helps fans slip into her shoe designs at her new retail location in NYC on Thursday. Photo Credit: Rajvi Desai

Hundreds of New Yorkers — presumably fashion and “Sex and the City” fans — flocked to the Seaport District Thursday morning to shop for new pairs of heels alongside the Queen of Shoes herself.

Inside Sarah Jessica Parker’s first permanent NYC retail location on South Street, the actress was abuzz, dividing her attention between providing hands-on help to shoppers and gearing up to assist the growing line of fans.

“It was amazing. She’s so sweet and genuine and down to earth. I’m team SJP for life. In real life, she’s even better,” gushes Alex Vasile, 25. The FiDi resident just spent nearly five minutes of coveted one-on-one time with the “SATC” actress turned designer.

Sitting down on the floor inside the small space that packs in about 60, Parker slips customers into her new line of jeweled pumps, boots and Mary Janes.

“You can take pictures of me,” Parker tells a young woman while clutching the black Sharpie that’s been in continual use for autographs. “Whatever you want.”

Sarah Jessica Parker talks to fans inside her SJP retail location in the Seaport District on Thursday. Photo Credit: Polly Higgins

Shifting around the room, the West Village resident opts for a functional look of her own: black denim capri pants, black leather pumps with a taupe stripe up the back and a loosefitting off-white blouse.

The shoe mecca’s opening comes four years after Parker first launched her SJP line, and a year after a successful Fifth Avenue holiday pop-up. The permanent location, a corner hub at 93 South St., includes some of SJP’s best-selling pumps, and latest Fall ’18 collection styles. Prices range from $250 to $600, according to a spokeswoman.

A rainbow of pumps, emerald green to ruby red and sapphire blue, and a few clutch purses lure shoppers inside through the window display.

“I need these,” Vasile says, gazing at a pair of silver Anahitas (Mary Janes), while rocking a pair of shimmering yellow/green-tint pumps.

A line grows outside Sarah Jessica Parker’s new retail location in the Seaport District on Thursday. Photo Credit: Polly Higgins

The opening draws a crowd of mostly women, though a few male shoppers can be spotted making their way through carpeted flooring covered with open boxes and tissue paper.

Shopper Lesley Hoffman of St. Louis, Missouri, waited online in Thursday’s humidity with her 18-year-old daughter, Ava Richards. Inside, Hoffman, too, eyes the sparkly Mary Janes.

Estefania Climent, 23, of Spain, and Elsa Morand, 25, of France, waited just over an hour before making their way inside just to get a glimpse of SJP and her designs.

“I’m a fan from the ‘Sex and the City’ of course,” Climent says.

When asked if they planned to nab a pair of shoes, Morand replies, “No, we are au pairs,” a nod to the cost.

Alex Vasile, 25, tries on shoes at the new SJP store on Thursday. Photo Credit: Polly Higgins

Parker plans to remain at shoppers’ assistance Thursday until she tires, but fans who can’t make it down can visit during regular hours. The shop will remain open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

Parker’s designs can also be found at Bloomingdale’s locations and her pop-up shop, which opened in April at 6 W. 52nd St. In the spring, Parker said on Instagram the shop would remain open “until further notice.”

With Polly Higgins