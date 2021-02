Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The couple that shops together stays together!

Married “Bachelor” alum Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudice picked up some new spring duds during a shopping event at SoHo store Artisan De Luxe on Tuesday night.

“They were smitten with each other,” said a witness.

Lowe got pair of ripped jeans, while Giudice, who kept calling her man “baby,” nabbed a denim patchwork dress and a romper.