Seth Meyers shares son's birth story, from the Uber drive to the nurses in bunny ears | amNewYork

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers shared the super hilarious yet heartwarming story of his son’s Easter Sunday birth.

Meyers detailed his and his wife Alexi Ashe’s journey, from downloading a contraction-monitoring app to screaming out the window of an Uber to being greeted at the hospital by nurses wearing bunny ears for Easter.

The new dad complimented his building’s doorman for his obvious experience with emergency situations and gave credit to Tariq, the couple’s Uber driver who “kept his cool so well.”

“I could tell that he had done this hundreds of times,” Meyers said of his doorman. “I could tell from the expression on our Uber driver’s face that this was the first time that he was doing anything like this.”

He added, “My only regret is that you can’t give an Uber driver six stars because you deserved it … I also want to say that I regret using my app instead of my wife’s because I’m pretty sure Tariq gave us the one star, and that goes on my record.”

Meyers recalled how his wife was “just screaming out the window, ‘I don’t like this!'”

“Only in New York City could you drive that way and not have people say, ‘That woman is being abducted,'” he remarked.

He also shared his experience laughing and sobbing as he watched his son being born.

Not to be confused with Ashley Olsen, Meyers, a self-proclaimed “Mary-Kate guy,” explained that his son is named Ashe Olson Myers in honor of his wife, whose maiden name is Ashe, and his mother, whose maiden name is Olson.

Watch the monologue above.