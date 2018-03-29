LATEST PAPER
‘Sex and the City’ stars back Cynthia Nixon’s run for governor

Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw, wrote "you have my love, support and vote."

Sarah Jessica Parker supports Cynthia Nixon's run for

Sarah Jessica Parker supports Cynthia Nixon's run for governor of New York. Photo Credit: Getty Images for American Theatre Wing

By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia
Two of Cynthia Nixon’s former “Sex and the City” co-stars are publicly backing her run for governor of New York.

"A mother. An activist. An advocate. A fighter. A NY'er. A dear friend. Running for Governor of our great state," Sarah Jessica Parker (aka Carrie Bradshaw) wrote on Instagram Thursday. "My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote."

Earlier, Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte York in the series, offered her well wishes to Nixon.

“I am so proud of @cynthiaNixon, no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education,” Davis wrote on Twitter March 19. Davis retweeted Nixon’s video candidacy announcement adding that she feels the actress would be an “excellent governor.” Davis appeared alongside Nixon through the show’s six seasons and two movies.

Willie Garson, who played Carrie’s friend Stanford Blanch in the series, chimed in to tell his followers he “Can’t think of anyone who’s more prepared, more caring, more educated on the issues and more READY” than his “SATC” pal.

Turmoil has followed the cast of the NYC-set series in recent months stemming from the feud between TV BFFs Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones). Nixon, herself, seemed to steer clear of the drama surrounding the potential third “Sex and the City” film, while Davis, Garson, Cattrall and Parker voiced their opinions on the rumored on-set drama between 1998 and 2004.

Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes, announced she’d challenge Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in the Democratic primary in an advertisement clip released via Twitter. Calling out her love of New York, the actress commented on poverty, the subway system and other issues while walking the streets and sitting with her daughter.

“I love New York, and today I’m announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us,” the actress tweeted.

